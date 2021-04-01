IPL 2021: Harsha Bhogle Indulges In Australian Bashing Early On Thursday; Here Is How

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is inching closer and the participating teams have already begun their preparations ahead of the highly anticipated season. However, a couple of Australian cricketers have surprisingly decided to skip this year's marquee event just days before the tournament. Chennai Super Kings' star pacer Josh Hazlewood and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh have pulled out from the T20 competition. The development has left popular sports presenter Harsha Bhogle unimpressed.

Several notable Australian cricketers have announced their unavailability for the impending season of the Indian Premier League. With less than 10 days to go for the Indian T20 carnival, the development will have a significant impact on the franchises. Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter account to suggest the same. The commentator opined that is understandable that players are skeptical of being in the bio-bubble for an extended time period. However, the feels the players should have communicated their decision earlier to make things easier for the teams.

Chennai Super Kings will be keen on putting up a stronger show this year as they look to redeem themselves after finishing at the penultimate position in the previous season. However, the side faced a major blow ahead of the 14th edition as Australia's Josh Hazlewood decided to skip the competition at the very last moment. As confirmed by Cricket Australia, the cricket took the decision as he wants to take a break from cricket ahead as he wants to be mentally and physically ready for a jampacked cricketing calendar. Josh Hazlewood's IPL 2021 salary was set at â‚¹2 crore.

CSK team: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was set to represent the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league has also decided to give a miss. The cricketer cited personal reasons for his unavailability. The David Warner-led side were forced to re-assess their squad because of the same. The SRH team have roped in English opener Jason Roy as a replacement.

