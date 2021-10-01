Last Updated:

IPL 2021: 'He Needs To Get On It,' Dale Steyn Points Out Where It Went Downhill For Bhuvi

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn spoke about the worrying form of Indian pacer Bhuvenshwar Kumar ahead of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been in terrible form for the entirety of the Indian Premier League 2021, along with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who sits last in the IPL standings for this season. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are over after their loss to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Dale Steyn spoke about the worrying form of Bhuvenshwar Kumar ahead of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup.

When asked if he's worried about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form so far in the IPl 2021, Steyn replied saying that yes he is a little and that Bhuvi needs to start focusing on his own game.

"Just a little bit. We're not too far away from that World Cup. As for Sunrisers, they're gone. Their season is done now. Bhuvi needs to start putting his mind and focus into his own game. Yes, he has to bowl well for Sunrisers but his own game will determine how he's going to do at that World Cup," Steyn said in ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time: Out show.

Steyn points to what is uncharacteristic of Bhuvi

Steyn then pointed out where the Indian pacer has been lacking and said it was the pace of his bowling. Steyn also pointed out what he thought was very uncharacteristic of Bhuvi saying:

I think it boils down to a little bit of pace, he's down on pace. First ball tonight was on the money Gaikwad left it, the next one is almost down legside and that's very uncharacteristic of somebody like Bhuvi. I would expect him to land five out of six in the same area that kind of Test match and ODI bowling. But he's got a couple of weeks and he needs to get on it.

Bhuvi has been in horrible form this IPL, producing the worst figures he's had in an IPL season. His current economy of 8.52 are his worst ever with the previous being 7.81 that is a huge jump. His best bowling figures this season have been 1/16. And his strike rate is at an all-time high of 40.80, his entire IPL career's strike rate is 20.57, so that shows where the Indian pacer is truly faltering. He will be hoping to change his form with the T20 World Cup in sight.

