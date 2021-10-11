IPL 2021: Here's A Look At MS Dhoni's Top Five Unforgettable Finishes In IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni brought back his vintage self and ‘finished off in style’ as his side beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni’s final knock for a boundary saw CSK reach the IPL 2021 final. The 40-year-old skipper sent a Sam Curran delivery to the deep square leg boundary to win the game in Dubai on Sunday, October 10.

The Chennai Super Kings had a great start to the chase but, lost quick wickets towards the end. They needed 24 runs off the last 11 balls when an out-of-form MS Dhoni make the big decision of taking the pitch ahead of Ravindra Jadeja. The 40-year-old missed the first ball but flared up by scoring 18 off the next 5 deliveries to guide the Super Kings to a record ninth IPL final. However, this was not the first time Dhoni had proved to be a clinical finisher.

Dhoni's top five unforgettable finishes in IPL

1. Freshest of the list, MS Dhoni’s cameo knock of 18 runs from 6 balls against DC in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 was one to watch. The skipper finished off the match with a boundary with two balls remaining.

2. Earlier in IPL 2021, the captain cool finished it off in style with a huge six against SRH. Dhoni had scored 14 runs off 11 balls to win it.

3. Often termed as the best finisher in the world, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 34-ball 70 against RCB in IPL 2018. CSK was chasing a mammoth score of 206, when the skipper stepped up to win the game.

4. In IPL 2019, Dhoni had come in after losing half the batting line-up in a disastrous start against RCB. Mahi rescued the side by playing an exhilarating knock of 84.

5. Dhoni, in IPL 2010, helped CSK seal a semis berth at the end with a powerful knock against Punjab. The skipper won the match for his side scoring 54 of 29 deliveries.

Dhoni to mentor Team India at T20 World Cup

Dhoni was earlier announced as the mentor of Team India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins after the completion of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Such is his leadership skills that the BCCI chose to keep him in that capacity. Pundits have already predicted the CSK skipper to eventually move into management and even as the head coach of CSK. As of now, it is unknown whether the World Cup-winning captain will retire after this season or not. The answer to the question lies with Dhoni and we will only know after the IPL is over. MS Dhoni stats prove him as a capable batting and wicket-keeping coach also.

Image: iplt20.com