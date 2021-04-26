IPL 2021: Kedar Jadhav Memes Flood Social Media As DC Defeat SRH In Nail-biting Super Over

Netizens have flooded social media with memes and jokes trolling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Kedar Jadhav, who couldn't do much with the bat in the game against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night. Hyderabad fans were left furious after Kedar Jadhav abandoned Kane Williamson to fight the battle alone as he was sent back to the pavilion following a stumping off Amit Mishra's bowling. Jadhav made just 9 off 9 balls in his first game of the season, technically second because he didn't get to bat in SRH's previous match against Punjab Kings. After Jadhav left the pitch, Williamson helped tie the game with Suchith on the other end in order to provide SRH a chance against DC in the super over.

Kedar Jadhav was inducted into the playing XI in place of Abdul Samad. Jadhav played his first match for SRH on April 21 against Punjab Kings, where he did not get a chance to bat as the Orange Army finished the game with nine wickets in hand. Jadhav was bought by the Hyderabad team in IPL 2021 auction after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released the 36-year-old cricketer from their squad.

#SRH fans current mood after watching the performance of Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav & others with Kane Williamson being the only hope now!#SRHvsDC #KaviyaMaran pic.twitter.com/gSLC0eR0OD — NK ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@nirmal_indian) April 25, 2021

When you select Kedar Jadhav/Virat Singh in playing XI instead of Abdul Samad - #SRHvDC #Superover #Cricket pic.twitter.com/SAkFwvuFcw — Jashne Ali (@jashne_ali) April 25, 2021

David Warner to Kedar jadhav after today's performance:#SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/8UY5u6oplp — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) April 25, 2021

Another year of Kedar jadhav's team struggling at bottom half pic.twitter.com/Ga8vlKnmtn — M (@magikalrealiism) April 25, 2021

Really feel sad for #SRH that pretty much all Indian players in that team are the worst. Absolutely out of form and don't take any responsibility when batting.



You can read Warner's face - "ivanungala vachukittu naan Enna panradhu" every time they get out ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸#IPL2021 — Random Thoughts ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡² ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@OnionDosai) April 25, 2021

I don't understand why there is need of Kedar Jadhav Virat Singh We have Manish Pandey n Abdul Samad they are far better than this worst option this season SRH lacking in decision making other wise there would be different results today — Sandeep Punem (@SandeepPunem1) April 26, 2021

DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season's first super over with zero balls to spare. The nail-biting thriller had gone down to the wire as both teams fought to assert their dominance in the league going forward. Prithvi Shaw was given the player of the match award for his amazing half-century during the first inning of the game when Delhi came in to bat after winning the toss. With the help of Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Steve Smith, Delhi posted a total of 159/4 in 20 overs.

The Sunrisers came in to bat in the second inning and lost their opener, David Warner, early for just 6 runs as the Australian batsman was dismissed run-out by Kagiso Rabada. Jonny Bairstow made a quick 18-ball 38 before he was dismissed by Avesh Khan. Kane Williamson took upon the responsibility to finish the game himself and with his 51-ball 66 almost got Sunrisers to the line but failed to cross it as the match ended in a tie. In the super over, SRH skipper David Warner and Kane Williamson came in to bat first and posted a total of 7 runs. DC batters Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan chased down the target in six balls.

(Image Credit: Twitter/IPL)

