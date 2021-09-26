IPL 2021, KKR Vs CSK: Faf Du Plessis Takes Incredible Catch Near Boundary Line; Watch

Chennai Super Kings star player Faf du Plessis took an incredible catch near the boundary to send Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan back to the pavilion during the clash between CSK and KKR in match no. 38 on Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021. The catch was taken by Du Plessis in the 10th over of KKR’s batting innings as Morgan went back with KKR having 70 runs at the loss of three wickets on the scoreboard. The ball that the left-handed Morgan hit towards the long-on boundary, was caught by du Plessis in his second attempt as he first caught the ball, threw it up, jumped the boundary rope, came back in again, and completed the catch by taking the ball in his hands safely.

KKR went out to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 26, after winning the toss. Skipper Morgan came out to bat for KKR at no. 4 after the openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer were dismissed after scoring nine and eighteen runs respectively. Morgan’s wicket was the third KKR wicket to fall as he slapped a good length ball by Josh Hazlewood which went towards Du Plessis. Morgan scored eight runs of 14 balls during his time in the middle and added 20 runs for the fourth wicket partnership with Rahul Tripathi. KKR went on to score 171 runs with the loss of six wickets at the end of the first innings.

Watch Faf du Plessis' catch to dismiss Eoin Morgan-

Netizens react to Faf du Plessis' catch:

Meanwhile, cricket fans were elated on watching Du Plessis take another brilliant catch on the boundary line and took to Twitter, in order to express their feelings. A user mentioned Du Plessis catching the ball at the boundary and termed it as a beautiful love story. Another user said that Du Plessis can take such catches, all day long.

Faf du Plessis and boundary catches, what a beautiful love story 💛 pic.twitter.com/NrQzvT8XaT — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) September 26, 2021

Another user claimed that he doesn’t remember Du Plessis messing up a relay catch at the boundary. He further termed the 37-year-old as the Brand Ambassador of such catches. Among the many reactions, a user said that IPL is incomplete without the catching masterclass of Du Plessis. While another user said that it is mandatory for Du Plessis to take such catches.

I don't know the last time Faf du Plessis messed up a relay catch at the boundary. If there was a brand ambassador of such catches, it would be none other than him. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 26, 2021

Faf du Plessis just have to do that. It's mandatory. IPL isn't complete without a masterpiece fielding from him. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 26, 2021

Mandatory Faf Du Plessis catch in IPL, without that IPL is not IPL. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 26, 2021

