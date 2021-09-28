IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: R Ashwin And Eoin Morgan Involved In Heated Exchange

An interesting moment from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) game went viral on social media when R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan were involved in a heated exchange. The incident took place after Tim Southee had dismissed Ashwin in the first ball of the final over of DC's innings.

Ashwin was dismissed after attempting a pull shot as Nitish Rana completed the dismissal with a catch at backward square. As Ashwin was walking back, he had an exchange of words with both KKR captain Morgan and Tim Southee.

KKR vs DC: R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan's heated exchange

After R Ashwin was dismissed, Tim Southee's initial remarks prompted the DC all-rounder to respond, resulting in a heated exchange between the two, with KKR captain Eoin Morgan getting involved later. However, there is no clarity on why the exchange took place.

At the time, DC were batting at 120 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Delhi Capitals eventually finished the innings at a score of 127/9 in 20 overs.

KKR vs DC live: R Ashwin dismisses Eoin Morgan

Interestingly, R Ashwin dismissed Eoin Morgan in the same match for a duck. The KKR captain has had an awful IPL 2021, which he admitted to while speaking at the toss. The Englishman said, "My performance has been a roller-coaster."

IPL 2021: KKR vs DC playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

