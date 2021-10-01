IPL 2021 KKR Vs PBKS Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be facing each other in the IPL 2021 UAE leg on Friday, October 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This match will be a chance for Punjab Kings to not only level the score after their defeat in the first leg but also keep their chances to make it to the play-off alive. Here's a look at KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming and where can the viewers in India, the US and the UK catch all the action live.

KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 in India?

All the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. The KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming can be watched at the Disney+Hotstar app. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match is slated to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 match in the USA & Canada?

All India Premier League matches will be televised live on Willow TV in the United States and Canada, while Disney Bundle will cater to online American customers. Due to the time difference between India and the two North American countries, the matches will be broadcast live in the United States and Canada around 10:00 am local time.

How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 in the UK & Ireland?

Sky Sports will broadcast live IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports also broadcasted the opening leg of the IPL 2021 in the United Kingdom and Ireland. According to rumours, Disney+Hotstar has planned to show the match live in the UK and Ireland on its video streaming platform. However, the streaming site is yet to clarify whether the matches would be broadcast on its platform in the UK and Ireland.

Where and When to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

SuperSport, which is an affiliate of ESPN and Fox Sports Australia, will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, benIN Sports will stream the matches in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. Fox Cricket will broadcast IPL matches in Australia, while Sky Sports will broadcast in New Zealand.

In Afghanistan, the matches will be aired on RTA Sports. India's Star Sports will also cater to audiences in neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

The knockout stage of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are currently occupying the top two positions on the points table followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.