IPL 2021: Lasith Malinga Recalls How He Was Picked By Mumbai Indians

Legendary Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga recently announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The player picked over 400 wickets for Sri Lanka and finished as one of the legends of the game. His IPL record speaks for itself as he finished with 170 wickets in 122 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians. His contribution to the Mumbai-based franchise can never be forgotten. The player played a key role to help Mumbai Indians win four titles.

Lasith Malinga credits IPL for him having a number of fans in India. Speaking to the franchise’s official website, Malinga said, “When I played with Mumbai Indians, I got many fans in India and all over the world. I feel all the young cricketers have a dream- to play franchise cricket, especially IPL, and the national team. That is why I want to share my experience with Mumbai Indians, who have an excellent support staff. That is why I want to explain how I entered the IPL team.”

He added, “In 2008, I got the opportunity to put down my name for the auction. After that, I got a call from my manager who told me that I’d got a chance to play with Mumbai Indians that year. He asked me not to worry, and that two other Sri Lankan cricketers were there."

Malinga has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians set-up since the inaugural season. The most recent highlight of his career came in his last game for Mumbai Indians which happened to be the final of the IPL 2019. He trapped Shardul Thakur in front of the stumps with a slower yorker to clinch the title by a solitary run. That game is etched in every Mumbai Indians’ fan and can’t forget Malinga’s contribution to the team’s success in the league.

The 2nd leg of the IPL 2021 will resume from September 19 with Chennai Super Kings locking horns against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Mumbai franchise will surely miss Malinga’s services who has been one of the legends of the franchise and the IPL.

(Image: PTI)