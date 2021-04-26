IPL 2021: List Of All Players So Far Who Have Left The Event Midway Ft. R Ashwin

The IPL 2021 is going through a challenging time as players are withdrawing from the league at regular intervals. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation the league is being carried out with strict protocols that allow the matches to be carried out without the fans being present in the stadium. Even though the matches are organized without any trouble, the league is seeing its international players withdraw from the tournament.

There are usually 3 reasons for the international players to withdraw from the tournament. Injuries during the matches have seen players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer quit the league early. Secondly, most of the players are suffering from bio-bubble fatigue which saw Liam Livingstone quit recently from the RR squad. And the last reason is players feeling nervous due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation where players fear getting locked out of their home country. Here are some players who are not part of the IPL 2021 season anymore -

Ben Stokes injury hurts the Rajasthan Royals

The Ben Stokes injury took place in the first match that the Rajasthan Royals played against the Punjab Kings where the English all-rounder his left finger, after which he had to depart from the tournament. The Jofra Archer injury was another blow to the tournament as hurting his elbow and middle finger before tje India vs England series ruled him out of the IPL 2021. The ECB had confirmed that the Jofra Archer injury will see him miss the 2021 Indian Premier League.

Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa IPL 2021 journeys end

RCB have received a blow when it comes to its overseas contingent as 2 Australian players have withdrawn from the tournament recently. The team made an official announcement in which they informed fans that the Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa IPL 2021 stints will end as the pair will be returning to their country due to personal reasons. The Kane Richardson RCB journey saw him play only one match against the Rajasthan Royals whereas the Adam Zampa IPL 2021 journey didn’t even start.

Indian players on the verge of withdrawing?

R Ashwin became the first Indian player to quit the IPL 2021 after the game against SRH on Sunday. Ashwin wants to support his family and informed fans that he might return if things went in the right direction. Players had also cited the bio-bubble fatigue being a reason to quit the tournament early.

Some players also have their national duty in hand and will have to depart early as following isolation protocols will add to their time. Players like Kane Williamson and Trent Boult are expected to leave early as New Zealand will have a Test series against England starting from June 2. So far, the following players have left the IPL 2021 or had pulled out even before the league started.

Players who left IPL 2021:

Adam Zampa

Andrew Tye

Ben Stokes

Jofra Archer

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Phillipe

Kane Richardson

Liam Livingstone

Mark Wood

Mitchell Marsh

Ravichandran Ashwin

