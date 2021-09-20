IPL 2021: List Of Records Held By Virat Kohli As RCB Captain So Far

Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli announced on Sunday, September 19, that Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 will be his last assignment as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He first became the full-time skipper of RCB in the 2013 edition of the tournament, after previously leading the side in 10 matches during the 2011 and 2012 editions. His best result as the captain of the team was taking the side to the IPL final in 2016 where the side finished as runners-up after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the 2015 season where the team finished at the third position. As Kohli walks out for his last leg as the RCB skipper with RCB starting their second-leg of the IPL 2021 against KKR on September 20, let’s take a look at the records Kohli has held as the RCB skipper in IPL, till now.

Kohli has led the side in a total of 132 matches since 2011, which places him second in the list of players with the most matches as the captain. The list is led by Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni who has led the team in 196 IPL matches in total since 2008. Kohli, however, has found victories for his team 60 times and remained on the losing side 65 times.

Kohli has a win percentage of 48.04 as RCB's captain

In the process of leading the side in 132 games, Kohli has scored a total of 4810 runs as the captain with a strike rate of 134.11 and an average of 43.27. He has a win percentage of 48.04% as the captain which is the third-best after RCB captains Anil Kumble and Daniel Vettori. However, Kumble led the side from 2009 to 2010 in 35 matches, whereas, Vettori led RCB from 2011 to 2012 in 28 games. Kohli is also the all-time highest run-scorer in the IPL with a total of 6076 runs to his name with a strike rate of 130.41 and an average of 37.97. He has found 38 half-centuries as a captain in IPL and amassed five centuries for his team, out of which four came in 2016 and one during the 2019 season. He is also the highest run-scorer for RCB with 6500 runs to his name combined in IPL and Champions League T20 and is followed by AB de Villiers with 4416 runs.

(Image: PTI)