IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan Makes Early Prediction On Winners, Names Two Tough Teams

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has shared his early prediction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Vaughan took to Twitter on Wednesday saying Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will win their third IPL title in a row. The English cricketer further added that if Mumbai suffers from “some bizarre loss of form” then David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will win the 2021 season.

Although Vaughan is a renowned cricket expert, his latest prediction regarding Mumbai has attracted the wrath of fans, who were reminded of his failed forecasts ahead of the Australia-India Test series and India-England Test series. “Now it’s officially confirmed that we’re not going to win IPL 2021. We move,” one individual wrote. “Your prediction is just like Virat Kohli Winning the IPL Trophy,” another user wrote, referring to the Bangalore skipper’s inability to win an IPL trophy.

Mumbai had won the IPL title last year after beating Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi. The 2020 trophy was Mumbai’s second in a row and fifth overall, making them the most successful team in IPL history. The team, which is coached by former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene, is going into the latest edition of the cash-rich tournament as favourites. As per experts, Mumbai has one of the most balanced sides in IPL as the team has once again kept its core group of players intact and has bought only those in the auction who may be needed as backups.

However, given the international standard-like cricket in the IPL, it is extremely hard to predict who is going to win because on their day any team can beat anyone in the league. Apart from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi are also being touted as favourites to qualify for play-offs. The cash-rich tournament is scheduled to start on April 9 with a blockbuster series opener between Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai and Virat Kohli’s Bangalore.

