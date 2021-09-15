IPL 2021: Mohammad Kaif Reveals 'Biggest Plus' For Delhi Capitals In UAE

Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Mohammad Kaif was all optimistic while talking about his team’s chances in the second leg of the IPL 2021. The team is currently placed at the top of the points table despite not having their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer for the first leg of the tournament. Iyer didn’t take part in the tournament in April-May due to dislocated shoulder.

In his absence, Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals with precision. Kaif, also a former Indian cricketer, said that DC aren’t worried because of the four and half month’s break as most of their players are plying their trade at the international level.

The Capitals will start their campaign in the IPL 2021 second leg on Wednesday, September 22 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. For Kaif, a good start is crucial for the team to maintain their dominance in the tournament.

The first match is going to be crucial for us, says Mohammad Kaif

"There has been a big break after the first half of the IPL, but we are fortunate that most of the players have been playing international cricket regularly. We have a well-balanced side as there are players with international cricket experience and domestic players, who have been putting in good performances," Kaif was quoted as saying in a release.

"The first match is going to be crucial for us. Our performance in the first match will set the momentum for us," he stated.

Kaif was also relieved to have Iyer back in the mix after the latter recovered from a shoulder injury that he sustained in the first half of the year. "There are not many changes to the squad as compared to the first half of the tournament, however the biggest plus for us is that Shreyas Iyer is back in the squad. He is a fantastic player and he's been playing well for us in the last couple of seasons. We are looking forward to seeing him play this season," Kaif added.

Earlier, reports stated that Pant will continue leading the Capitals despite Iyer’s return after the injury layoff. Iyer was appointed as the skipper after Gautam Gambhir stepped down midway from the 2018 edition. In 2019, Iyer also led the Capitals to the final where they lost to five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Image: ANI