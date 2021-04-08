IPL 2021: Mohammed Siraj Eyeing Big Record While Playing For India, Calls It A 'dream'

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who will be seen playing for Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the IPL, wants to become the leading wicket-taker for his country. The pacer said that his dream is to take the highest number of wickets for India and play in all three formats, for that he will work hard and grab the opportunity with both hands whenever it comes his way. In the video published on Bangalore’s official Twitter handle, Siraj says that he has learnt a lot from his teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, who told him to “stick to basics and not do something extra”.

“My dream is to become the highest wicket-taker for India and I will work hard whenever I get an opportunity,” Siraj said in the video. The Indian quick further recalled his experience playing with some of the world’s leading bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma. Siraj said Bumrah used to stand beside him whenever he was bowling and told him to stick to basics. Siraj added that he has played with Ishant Sharma as well, who has 100 Tests next to his name, adding “It was nice to share the dressing room with him”. READ | Will Mohammed Siraj be preferred over T Natarajan in 1st ODI? Indian team gives hint

The fast bowler lost his father earlier this year, while he was in Australia on duty for India. Siraj was offered to leave for home, but the pacer refused and decided to play the series instead. Siraj made his Test debut against Australia late last year and in the same series he picked up his first five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. Siraj, who made his debut for Bangalore in 2018, picked up 11 wickets from 9 games last year at an average of 21.45. Siraj, along with his teammates and captain Virat Kohli, will be looking to win the tournament for the first time this year.

RCB schedule

As per the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the Virat Kohli-led side will square off against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament on Friday, April 9. RCB are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

