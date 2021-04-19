IPL 2021: MS Dhoni gives CSK players some catching practice with skyers ahead of RR clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take charge against Rajasthan Royals (RR) today in his third game of the IPL 2021 edition. Chennai Super Kings shared a short clip through its official Twitter handle ahead of the important clash, where its captain MS Dhoni can be seen giving catching practice to players with some "skyers". In the video, Dhoni hits some balls high in the sky for CSK players on the other side of the field to do catching practice. The video shows, pacer Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, and veteran Suresh Raina take some fantastic catches off Dhoni's "skyers".

The post has garnered nearly 30,000 views since being shared an hour ago. "All hands for some skyers!" Chennai Super Kings captioned the video on its social media handle.

Head-to-head between CSK and RR

The head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals is currently dominated by the MS Dhoni-led team as the Men in Yellow has won 14 out of the 23 matches that they have played against each other since 2008. However, in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals won both their games against a struggling Chennai side as the latter witnessed its worst IPL season and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the history of the league.

Both Rajasthan and Chennai have lost one out of the two games that they have played so far in the cash-rich league this year. While Chennai lost its first match against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals failed to chase a mammoth target of 221 against Punjab Kings. Chennai and Rajasthan won their second games against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively. it will be an interesting clash between the Rajasthan and Chennai as both are currently being led by wicketkeeper-batsmen.

(Image Credit: CSK/Twitter)

