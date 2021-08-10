IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led CSK Team Awaits Confirmation To Travel To UAE

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still waiting for confirmation from UAE officials that they would be allowed to enter the country on August 13. According to InsideSports, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that players and staff personnel were set to depart for the UAE on August 13 to get some practice ahead of the second leg of the IPL 2021, but confirmation from Gulf authorities has not arrived yet. Viswanathan said that he expects to receive a confirmation by Wednesday, August 11 and that their plans remain unchanged as of now.

According to the report, CSK may have to adjust its plans as a result of the delay in receiving approval from UAE officials. CSK players and staff members, who are now quarantined in Chennai in order to become eligible to travel to the UAE, may have to alter their plans if they do not obtain confirmation by Thursday, August 12. The official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings shared a pic of MS Dhoni on Tuesday, August 10, confirming his arrival at the camp. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif arrived at CSK camp to start their mandatory quarantine period.

IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The final match of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.

IPL 2021 was postponed earlier this year after multiple teams reported a breach in bio-secure bubbles as players and staff members started returning positive COVID-19 results. It was later decided by the BCCI that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be moved to the UAE, keeping in mind health and safety concerns of all stakeholders.

Image: iplt20.com

