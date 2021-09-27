Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Netizens Worry About Suryakumar, Hardik And Ishan's Form Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Mumbai Indians batsmen, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya who are part of India's T20 World Cup squad are yet to find their form in the IPL 2021.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), there are many players taking part who are also included in the upcoming T20I World Cup. People everywhere will be judging them based on how they perform during the IPL 2021. Some have been playing really well, like KL Rahul, who has the second-highest runs in this IPL, Rishabh Pant, who has captained Delhi to second in the IPL points table, but some players are yet to impress, and their form has begun to worry fans. Mainly three Mumbai Indians batsmen, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya.

The three of them have not been in the best of form and had a bad game against Royal Challengers Bangalore as they ended up losing the match. Suryakumar only managed to score 8 runs off 9 balls, Ishan only managed 9 off 12 and Pandya was the worst out of these three with only 3 off 6. Fans have called for the selection team to shake things up and if these three do not find their feet before the tournament starts, things are not looking too great for India at the World Cup.

RCB vs MI match highlights

Batting first RCB posted 165/6, with skipper Virat Kohli scoring 51 off 42 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes and Glenn Maxwell justifying his expensive price tag with a 37-ball blitzkrieg. Maxwell's innings had six fours and three sixes as he showed true destructive potential with switch hits, lap shots, and flicks during the final overs. Bumrah removed both Maxwell and AB de Villiers (11) off successive deliveries, which helped them save 20 to 25 runs in the final two overs.

Defending 157 runs to win, MI looked in complete control during the Powerplay as Quinton de Kock also got a few boundaries. However, Chahal removed de Kock, and then Ishan Kishan's full-blooded shot was just about parried away by Rohit, who was hit on the left wrist trying to avoid a body blow.

That must have affected his concentration as he tried to hit a second six off Maxwell, having hit one in the earlier over, but this time it was caught by Devdutt Padikkal at the long-on boundary, much to the delight of rival skipper Kohli. Ishan Kishan (9 off 12 balls), who has barely managed 100 runs in nine IPL matches this season, would increase the worry of national selectors as he played an irresponsible hoick against the turn off Chahal and Krunal Pandya (5) then trying to break the logjam was bowled by Maxwell.

However, what disappointed the MI skipper most was how Surykumar Yadav (8) chased a wide yorker from Mohammed Siraj to give a simple catch to the short third man as MI slumped to 97 for 5 with recovery getting even tougher. Harshal then bagged his first hat-trick to help the team to victory.

