IPL 2021 Neutral Venues Rule Likely To Benefit THESE 3 Teams The Most; Here Is Why

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently revealed the entire itinerary of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Apparently, the matches will be held across only six cities, namely Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi and Bangalore. Since no matches were scheduled at the home grounds of the Punjab Kings, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, the BCCI decided to stage the entire tournament at neutral venues.
Even though the entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues, there are three teams who will still benefit from the schedule in some way or the other. As it turns out, several players from the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals squads belong to the states where their respective teams will be playing a majority of their 14 league stage matches. Here is a look at the entire squads of the three aforementioned franchises along with their respective IPL 2021 schedules.
Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. Apparently, the 25-member CSK squad consists of five players with much experience of playing at their allotted 2021 venues. The MS Dhoni-led side is slated to play five matches in Mumbai, four in Delhi, two in Kolkata and another three in Bangalore. Meanwhile, the five CSK players with experience of playing at the aforementioned venues are Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karn Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
The Rajasthan Royals camp will play IPL 2021 under the new guidance of Sanju Samson. Remarkably, their players like Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and K.C. Cariappa have all played enough domestic cricket at their franchise’s four IPL 2021 venues, i.e. Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
The Delhi Capitals feature a pantheon of Indian stars including Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and several others. They are slated to play five of their IPL 2021 matches in Mumbai, which also happens to be the home ground of Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and captain Shreyas Iyer himself. Additionally, veteran spinner R Ashwin will come in handy in the Capitals’ both Chennai-bound matches. They are also slated to play in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.
