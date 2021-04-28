IPL 2021: 'One-run Loss Against RCB Was Heart-breaking', Says DC's Shimron Hetmyer

The one-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was 'heart-breaking' for Delhi Capitals, said DC batsman Shimron Hetmyer who shared the Rishabh Pant-led side's feelings after the nail-biting IPL match. In an official Delhi Capitals release, the young batsman shared that even though DC did not pull through, they had a lot to learn from the match.

"I felt we were in the game throughout the time I was in the middle. I felt very good tonight (against RCB). I thought we could've gotten past whatever they threw at us. We tried our best to take the game as close as we could have, but I guess, it just wasn't our night. It was heart-breaking, to be honest. I really think we could have gotten there, but that's how cricket goes. You win some and you lose some and tonight just wasn't ours to cross the line. I think we have a lot to learn from this match," the 24-year-old said in the Delhi Capitals release.

While DC lost the match to RCB, Shimron Hetmyer played a remarkable spell remaining unbeaten on 58 and 53 for his team. The batsman stated that he was trying to get a fifty for the team since last season and hence it was a satisfying performance for him.

On his partnership with Pant, the 24-year-old hoped to have another chance to bat alongside the skipper. "It's much easier to bat with someone who's game is just the same as yours and we run well between the wickets. We had batted together during a match simulation as well. It's always nice to bat with Rishabh and I hope that we continue to get a chance to bat with each other," he said.

The Delhi Capitals will now lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL 2021 fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 29.

