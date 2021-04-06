IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel wants Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai to achieve THIS epic record

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has revealed that he would like Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai to win their third consecutive title this year. Patel, who joined the Mumbai side as Talent Scout after his retirement, has said that the “biggest record” he would like to see being made in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a hat-trick of title wins for Mumbai. No team has achieved the feat in the history of the IPL. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai had come close to reaching the milestone in 2012 but the team lost the final against Kolkata.

Patel, who has played for all major teams in the marquee tournament, was talking to Star Sports when he said he wants Mumbai to win the upcoming edition of the IPL and create history by becoming the first team to do so. Mumbai has won the previous two seasons of the cash-rich league and will definitely look to defend their title for the second time in a row. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai is the only team in IPL history to have won the tournament a record five times.

Mumbai's balanced squad

Mumbai, which defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi in the final of last year’s IPL, is by far the most balanced side in the tournament, at least on paper. Mumbai’s three key Indian players - Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Krunal Pandya, recently made their debut for India and all scored an incredible half-century in their first game. Kishan and Yadav made their debut against England in the T10I series, while Krunal played his first ODI for India.

Mumbai will also be looking to cash in on some of their other players, who have looked in top form this year, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult. As per experts, Mumbai is going as favourite in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the quality of teams in the IPL means that any squad can beat anyone on their day. Mumbai will play against Virat Kohli's Bangalore in the season opener on April 9.

(Image Credit: PTI/ParthivPatel/Facebook)