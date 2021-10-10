IPL 2021 Playoffs, DC Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News & More

Delhi Capitals(DC) are all set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in the first qualifier of Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021, on October 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams head into this match having suffered defeats in their previous match. DC finished the IPL 2021 league stage, with a total of 10 wins from 14 matches, whereas the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs, CSK won nine matches out of the 14.

The table topper in the IPL 2021 group stage, DC in their previous match, set Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) a target of 165 runs, which was chased down by RCB in a thrilling last-ball finish. On the other hand, CSK lost their previous match to Punjab Kings(PBKS), courtesy of a sensational innings of 98 runs off 42 balls by PBKS skipper KL Rahul. Both teams will walk out to the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, looking to earn their place in the IPL 2021 finals. Whereas, the team which losses the match, will proceed to play with the winner of the second qualifier in the eliminator to be held on October 13.

DC vs CSK Head-to-head stats:

Total matches played- 25

Chennai Super Kings won- 15

Delhi Capitals won- 10

🗞️ Your #DCvCSK Gameday Programme is here 🗞️



Time to get into Matchday mode for Qualifier 1 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/CnMfWbhGG8 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 10, 2021

DC vs CSK Dream11 predictions:

Delhi Capitals predicted XI- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Steven Smith/Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings predicted XI- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

DC vs CSK Fantasy XI- Rishabh Pant, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje

DC vs CSK Top picks-

Ruturaj Gaikwad- Gaikwad has impressed the entire cricketing world with his flamboyant batting performances in the season. He has scored a total of 533 runs off 14 matches and stands third in the list of players with the most runs in IPL 2021.

Shikhar Dhawan- Dhawan has been the peak of the DC batting line-up in the current season. He finds himself at the fourth in the standings of players with most runs, with a total of 501 runs to his name in 13 matches.

Axar Patel- Patel bowled in DC’s previous match against RCB with control, however, he was unlucky as many catches were dropped during his bowling. He has a total of 15 wickets to his name in the season, in 10 matches. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for DC in the season.

Ravindra Jadeja- Jadeja is a constant player for fantasy teams in every match for CSK. He has played 14 matches for CSK in the season and has scored 227 runs along with dismissing batters on 10 occasions.

Shardul Thakur- Thakur has evolved a wicket-taking option for CSK skipper MS Dhoni at any point of the match. He is the highest wicket-taker for CSK in the season so far, with a total of 18 wickets to his name in 14 matches.

Avesh Khan- Avesh Khan has proved to be the peak of the DC bowling lineup in 2021. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, and also the highest wicket-taker for DC. He has dismissed 22 batters in the 14 matches that he has played so far.

(Image: iplt20.com / BCCI)