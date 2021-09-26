IPL 2021 Points Table After PBKS Vs SRH: Check Updated Orange Cap And Purple Cap List

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 37 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Saturday, September 25. The day witnessed the first doubleheader of the second leg of IPL 2021, where PBKS emerged victorious over SRH in the second game of the day. In a low-scoring match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, PBKS successfully defended a target of 126 runs, by restricting SRH to 120/7 at the end of the match.

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first SRH bowlers allowed PBKS to score only 125 runs by dismissing seven of their batsmen. Jason Holder picked the maximum of three wickets for SRH by dismissing KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Deepak Hooda. However, as they came out to bat to chase the target, PBKS displayed phenomenal determination to defend the score, courtesy of Ravi Bishnoi’s three wickets, Mohammed Shami’s two wickets and Arshdeep Singh’s one wicket. Whereas, in the 36th match of IPL 2021 earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals won against RR by 33 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC defended a target of 155 runs by restricting RR to 121/6.

IPL 2021 Points table after PBKS vs SRH match

After winning their eighth match in the ten matches they have played, DC now find themselves at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. They are closely followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have won seven matches out of nine matches so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) follow CSK at third and fourth place respectively. Whereas, PBKS find themselves in fifth place with four wins in ten matches. Defending champions Mumbai Indians(MI) are at sixth place with four wins in ten matches and are followed by RR and SRH at ninth and tenth place in the points table. SRH have won the least matches, i.e one out of the nine they have played, while RR have won four out of the nine.

IPL 2021 updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders

The list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2021, features Shikhar Dhawan at the top spot with 430 runs in 10 matches. He is followed by KL Rahul with 401 runs and Faf du Plessis with 351 runs in nine matches so far. KL Rahul closely follows Dhawan for the Orange Cap. Meanwhile, RCB bowler Harshal Patel has kept the purple cap with him by taking 19 wickets in nine matches till now. DC bowlers Avesh Khan and RR all-rounder Chris Morris find themselves at the second and third position in the list of highest wicket-takers.

Image: @sunrisershyd/ @punjabkingsipl/ BCCI