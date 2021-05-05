IPL 2021 Postponed: Hussey, Balaji COVID Cases Put Raina, Du Plessis At Risk Of Infection

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 had to be postponed indefinitely after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19. The cases included 3 members from the CSK squad, CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner. In a recent development, CSK batting coach, Michael Hussey Covid report also came positive and the L Balaji and Michael Hussey Covid cases have put Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis and other players of the CSK squad at the risk of contracting the virus.

Michael Hussey in practice sessions

The risk of other CSK members contracting the virus comes into the picture as Michael Hussey was seen in the practice sessions 2-3 days before testing positive. Hussey was seen interacting with everyone and even had a conversation with Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis for around 20 mins. A senior official of CSK revealed that the test report of Michael Hussey came positive after which they sent it for re-test.

The re-test also showed the result as positive. According to Australian cricket writer, Peter Lalor, Hussey will be in isolation for 10 days. Michael Hussey has flu-like symptoms but has tested positive and will be staying behind till the designated days of isolation.

L Balaji spotted in the CSK dugout during a match

The Lakshmipathy Balaji Covid positive report will also see the bowling coach in isolation. Balaji tested positive a day before the report of Hussey. What’s important to notice that Balaji was seen in the dugout of the CSK team during Match 27 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians. The coronavirus is said to spread and come to notice within a 6-day period, which has worried other members of the CSK squad.

IPL 2021 postponed indefinitely

The IPL suspension news came to light after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha Covid report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. After the Saha Covid report came positive the whole SRH team went into quarantine. By this point, 4 teams in the tournament had reported Covid cases, after which the IPL suspension became inevitable.

IPL 2021 postponed news puts foreign players stranded

In the wake of all the events, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday. Around 57 foreign players in IPL 2021 along with the support staff face the question of safe travel back to home. For all the foreign players in IPL 2021, the BCCI has assured that it will do everything in its power to arrange for secure and safe passage.

Image Source: CSK Twitter/BCCI