IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend Lauds His Performance, Says 'what A Start'

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh shared an Instagram story to celebrate the Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman’s comeback on Saturday. Shaw smashed an amazing 72 0ff 38 balls in his first match since being dropped from the playing XI in the later stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the young cricketer and wrote, “What a start of The ‘SHAW’, as she also tagged the batsman accompanied by a heart emoji.

Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend Prachi Singh is a television actress, who made her acting debut with Udaan on ColorsTV in 2014. Prachi is popular on social media, where she regularly shares dance videos. The rumoured relationship between Prachi and Shaw came under the light last year after the former commented on a picture shared by the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning captain on Instagram. Shaw and Delhi Capitals will play their next game against Rajasthan Royals on April 15 in Mumbai.

DC vs CSK

The match between Delhi's newly-appointed captain Rishabh Pant and his mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni ended with Chennai losing by 7 wickets. Pant won the toss and decided to bowl first in his first-ever IPL match as captain. Chennai came in to bat and lost their openers in quick intervals before Suresh Raina and Moeen Ali forged a 50-run partnership. Raina and Ali steadied the innings for Chennai before the latter got out while playing a scoop shot over fine-leg. Raina continued and smashed his first half-century of the season in the process. Chennai kept losing wickets before Jadeja and Sam Curran brought some firepower in the final overs of the first innings and finished at 188-7.

Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw started the second innings with a bang and kept batting till the 14th over. After Shaw was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo, Delhi's captain Rishabh Pant came in and batted with Dhawan before the latter was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis assumed charge with Pant and the duo hit boundaries on regular intervals to take Delhi closer to the finishing line. Stoinis was dismissed by Thakur when Delhi needed just 3 runs to win, following which Pant took it upon himself and finished the game with an amazing boundary.

(Image Credit: ANI/PrachiSingh/Insta)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.