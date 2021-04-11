IPL 2021: 'Punjab Di Shaan' Chris Gayle Grooves To A Popular Daler Mehndi Song | Watch

West Indies batting powerhouse Chris Gayle is known for his fun-loving nature both on and off the field. Just recently, Punjab Kings gave fans a glimpse of a BTS clip of commercial shoots that play out during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Punjab Kings shared a short clip on social media where Gayle can be seen dancing to the tunes of Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’. Gayle can be seen doing the bhangra with a dhol while Tunak Tunak Tun plays in the background.

The video is going viral on social media and has garnered more than 64,000 likes since it was uploaded a day ago by Punjab Kings. Cricket fans from all over the country have showered the comment section with messages of love and appreciation for Gayle. “Not only universe boss but also the entertaining boss,” one individual wrote. Another user commented, “Universe boss Punjab di Shaan (Universe boss, pride of Punjab)”.

Chris Gayle did not play the initial stage of the Indian Premier League in 2020 and was only brought in the playing XI after the completion of half the matches for Punjab. Gayle came in and played an explosive inning with the bat and helped Punjab win the game after a series of losses with his incredible half-century. Gayle played 7 matches and scored 288 runs at an average of 41.14. He also scored three half-centuries in the seven games.

Punjab Kings vs RR

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will play its first match in IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals, who finished the previous edition at the bottom of the points table. Punjab Kings’ captain KL Rahul, who scored the most runs in last year’s IPL, will look to take his team a notch higher by at least qualifying for the playoffs in the cash-rich league this season. Despite playing some good cricket in the latter half of the tournament, Punjab couldn’t qualify for the playoffs and finished the competition at number 6 on the points table. Punjab has made some crucial changes this year, releasing its top buy in Glenn Maxwell. Punjab has bought world number 1 T20 player Dawid Malan and Australian pacer Jhye Richardson.

(Image Credit: PTI/PunjabKings/Instagram)

