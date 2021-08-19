IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Hints At Chris Gayle's Participation In UAE Leg, Shares Video

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise on Thursday confirmed the participation of its marquee player Chris Gayle in the second phase of IPL 2021. Punjab Kings took to social media to drop a massive hint regarding the Jamaican batsman's availability in IPL 2021. The IPL franchise shared a video of Chris Gayle practicing some big shots in PBKS jersey and wrote, "More of this is coming your way in a month's time". The post has garnered nearly 4,000 views on Twitter alone.

Chris Gayle is one of the best players to have ever played the shortest form of the game. Gayle is considered the King of T20 cricket, having scored more runs than any other batsman in the history of the sport. Gayle also has some mind-boggling records under his belt in the Indian Premier League, where he is the seventh on the list of all-time highest run-scorers. Gayle is just 50 runs away from becoming the seventh batsman to breach the 5,000-run mark in the IPL. Gayle also holds the record for hitting most sixes and centuries in IPL history.

Gayle played the first eight matches for PBKS in the initial stage of IPL 2021. He scored a total of 178 runs at an average of 25.42 in the first leg of IPL 2021 with his highest individual score of 46. Despite his age, Gayle has been performing consistently in the IPL for the past three seasons. Gayle is expected to play a crucial role for PBKS in the second leg of IPL 2021 and will look to get his side to enter the playoffs.

IPL 2021

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned positive COVID-19 results during the first leg of the tournament in India early in May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15. Punjab Kings will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on September 21 in its first match after the resumption of the season.

