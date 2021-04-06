IPL 2021: RCB Team Provide Critical Update On Devdutt Padikkal, Hint At Opener's Selection

Quick links:
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) young opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has tested negative of coronavirus in his second test. Back on March 22, the cricketer tested positive and he continues to remain in quarantine. As per the health protocols of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Padikkal will continue to be monitored before he gets the permission to join the bio-bubble of the RCB.
Devdutt Padikkal will now have to pass a cardiac screening before joining the RCB camp for training. The BCCI’s SOP reads, “after recovery (from COVID-19), players must undergo a cardiac screening before resuming any team activities”. While Padikkal is certain to join his side in the earlier stages of the tournament itself, he is set to skip the RCB’s opening game against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9.
As part of RCB’s ‘Bold Diaries’, the franchise recently shared a two-minute video on their social media platforms. In the video, RCB’s Director of cricket operations Mike Hesson confirmed that young Devdutt Padikkal will be opening the innings for the side alongside captain Virat Kohli. He was of the opinion that their left-right combination will be beneficial for the RCB.
On January 20, the RCB franchise retained 14 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a look at the entire RCB team slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.
As per the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the MI vs RCB match will be played on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards.
