IPL 2021, RCB Vs MI: List Of Records Broken During Match In Dubai, Check Highlights

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team on Sunday defeated Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 match to take themselves one step closer to the IPL 2021 playoffs. The RCB vs MI match ended with Virat Kohli's team winning the match by 54 runs with Harshal Patel bowling exceptionally well and also picking up his maiden hat-trick. Here's a look at the number of records broken during the RCB vs MI match.

RCB vs MI: List of records broken during the match

The RCB vs MI match witnessed RCB skipper Virat Kohli going past the 300-plus runs mark for the 12th successive season. During the match, Kohli also smashed his 42nd IPL fifty and the third of IPL 2021. He has now raced to 6,185 runs in the IPL at 37.94 becoming the fifth batter to surpass 700 runs against MI (727). He has also become the fourth-highest run-scorer against them.

Harshal is now the third RCB bowler in IPL history to claim a hat-trick. Before Patel, it was former India pacer Praveen Kumar (versus RR, Bengaluru 2010) and West Indies leg spinner Samuel Badree (versus MI, Bengaluru 2017) who had achieved the feat. Harshal Patel now has 23 wickets this season. He is also the fourth uncapped bowler to claim an IPLhat-trick after Shreyas Gopal, Pravin Tambe and Ajit Chandila. The hat-trick also helped Harshal Patel become the list of the joint-most wicket-taker by an uncapped Indian in the tournament in a season (23*). Earlier this record was held byYuzvendra Chahal (2015).

The RCB vs MI match also saw RCB for the first time completed a double over MI in the IPL 2021. The men in Red and Black won both the league games against the 5-time champions. Harshal Patel is the second player after Dwayne Bravo to have picked up 9 wickets against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 i.e 5/27 and 4/17. Dwayne Bravo has taken 10 wickets against Mumbai Indians in the same season.

RCB vs MI match highlights

Batting first RCB posted 165/6 with skipper Virat Kohli scoring 51 off 42 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes and Glenn Maxwell justifying his expensive price tag with a 37-ball blitzkrieg. Maxwell's innings had six fours and three sixes as he showed true destructive potential with switch hits, lap shots and flicks during the final overs. Bumrah removed both Maxwell and AB de Villiers (11) off successive deliveries which at least helped them save 20 to 25 runs in the final two overs.

Defending 157 runs to win MI looked in complete control during the Powerplay as Quinton de Kock also got a few boundaries. However, it was Chahal, who removed de Kock and then Ishan Kishan's full-blooded shot was just about parried away by Rohit, who was hit on the left wrist trying to avoid a body blow.

That must have affected his concentration as he tried to hit a second six off Maxwell having hit one in the earlier over but this time was pouched by Devdutt Padikkal at the long-on boundary much to the delight of rival skipper Kohli. Ishan Kishan (9 off 12 balls), who has barely managed 100 runs in nine IPL matches this season, would increase the worry of national selectors as he played an irresponsible hoick against the turn off Chahal and Krunal Pandya (5) then trying to break the logjam was bowled by Maxwell.

However, what disappointed the MI skipper most was how Surykumar Yadav (8) chased a wide yorker from Mohammed Siraj to give a simple catch to the short third man as MI slumped to 97 for 5 with recovery getting even tougher. Harshal then bagged his first hat-trick to help the team to victory.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/ Twitter/ BCCI