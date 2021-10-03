IPL 2021, RCB Vs PBKS: Glenn Maxwell Scores 57 After Being Dropped On 1 By KL Rahul

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Glenn Maxwell yet again scored a half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, by scoring 57 runs off 33 runs, during RCB’s clash with Punjab Kings on Sunday. After he came out to bat, following the dismissal of RCB skipper Virat Kohli and no 3 batter Dan Christian, Maxwell was dropped by PBKS skipper KL Rahul at the individual score of 1 run only. In the first ball of the 11th over, Harpreet Brar bowled the delivery to Maxwell, which brushed off his outside edge but struck to the pads of Rahul behind the wicket. Rahul failed to get his gloves down in time, as Maxwell went on to score his third consecutive fifty for RCB.

During his stay in the middle, Maxwell scored the half-century with the help of four sixes and three boundaries. He attained an impressive strike rate of 172.72 after being dropped by the keeper. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli earlier in the innings scored 25 and 40 runs respectively. Courtesy of the batter’s efforts, RCB set a respectable target of 165 runs for PBKS. At the time of writing this article, PBKS need 27 runs in 12 balls, with five wickets in their hand to win the match.

Glenn Maxwell: The highest run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2021, so far

Maxwell has scored a total of 407 runs for RCB in the IPL 2021, with a strike rate of 145.35 and an average of 40.70. He has already hit five half-centuries in this season, with his highest was the 78 runs off 49 balls he hit against KKR in the first leg of IPL 2021 in India. Meanwhile, in the second phase of the tournament, he scored his first half-century against defending champions Mumbai Indians(MI) on September 26, with 56 runs to his name in 37 balls. Ahead of RCB’s clash with PBKS, Maxwell played quickfire innings of 50 runs off 30 balls against Rajasthan Royals on September 29.

Glenn Maxwell has seen his revival in the IPL, ever since RCB took him into the side at the IPL 2021 playoffs. While playing for a star-studded RCB batting line-up, Maxwell is the highest run-scorer for the team, ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and AB de Villiers. His 2021 season is contrasting to his 2020 campaign, where he scored only 108 runs while playing in 13 matches for PBKS.

(Image: @royalchallengersbangalore/BCCI)