IPL 2021: RCB Vs PBKS Head To Head Stats, Key Players, Latest Form, And More

In a fight for a playoff spot, match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2021 brings us Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Punjab Kings. The match is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST on October 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Currently, Royal CHallengers sit in a comfortable position in the IPL 2021 standings, they are 3rd with 14 points. Punjab on the other hand are 5th with 10 points and need to win their remaining two matches including this one against Bangalore.

Both the teams come into the match with wins in their previous matches. Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets and 17 balls to spare. They had to chase 150 and with the help of Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell, they got there with ease. Punjab had a slightly closer match against Kolkata Knight Riders as they won by five wickets and three balls to spare. It was once again captain KL Rahul who came to the team's rescue as he scored 67 off 55 balls to put Shahrukh Khan in the perfect place to finish off the innings as he scored a quick 22 off nine balls.

RCB vs PBKS Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other a total of 27 times with Punjab holding the advantage having won 15 and Bangalore having won the remaining 12. The last five encounters have ended up with Punjab winning three of them and Bangalore winning the other two. The last three matches have all gone in favour of Punjab, and the last time they played each other Punjab won by 34 runs after setting a target of 180 and limiting Bangalore to 145.

RCB vs PBKS key players

RCB

Glenn Maxwell: The man in form. He has been the most consistent performer for the Bangalore team and heads into the match on the back of 2 successive half-centuries. He is their leading scorer with 350 runs in 10 innings and has picked up three wickets as well.

Harshal Patel: He is the leading wicket-taker not only for Bangalore but in the IPL 2021 and that too by a huge margin. He has picked up 26 wickets from 11 matches and is crucial in the death overs.

PBKS

KL Rahul: Trailing by only 19 runs to take the lead for the Orange cap, he has been the most consistent batsman in the IPL for the past three seasons. Scoring at fast and steady rates, while giving Punjab a good start almost every time he takes to the crease and this time he will be looking for some support from his middle order.

Mayank Agarwal: Another consistent batsman who has an excellent understanding with KL Rahul and both of them have been magnificent for Punjab. If they get going it will be tough to put a hold on Punjab's score.

RCB vs PBKS predicted starting XI

RCB: Virat Kohli (capt.), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS: KL Rahul (capt, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen/Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis/Chris Jordan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

