IPL 2021, RCB Vs PBKS: KL Rahul Unhappy As DRS Gives Not Out Despite Spike In Ultra Edge

In a fight for a playoff spot, match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2021 brings Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Punjab Kings. The match started at 3:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Stadium, and a controversy ensued soon after. After a good ball from Ravi Bishnoi, Devdut Padikkal missed his shot and the ball ended up in KL Rahul's gloves. The umpire did not feel like there was anything in it but the Punjab skipper felt it was a clean wicket and asked for a review. In the review, the Ultraedge showed a slight spike around when the ball passed the bat but the third umpire decided that it was not enough and Punjab ended up losing their review. KL Rahul was not at all pleased with the decision and went to the umpire to talk about the incident but he was unmoved.

KL Rahul was asking about that faint deflection in the Ultraedge. pic.twitter.com/nyckRs6TN9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2021

RCB vs PBKS Update

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Virat Kohli's side won the toss and chose to bat. Kohli and Padikkal got off to a strong start with the RCB skipper getting to 25 before being bowled out by Henriques. The Punjab bowler then took another one on the subsequent ball with Dan Christian walking back on a Golden Duck. In his next over Henriques was again on point and dismissed the man who was just getting warmed up, Padikkal, for 40. However, the man who has been in red hot form in the entire IPL 2021, Glenn Maxwell, came in and caused destruction in the Punjab bowling camp. He has hit 37 off 21 so far and four sixes among those. AB de Villers is alongside the Australian all-rounder with 6 off 11. RCB currently stands 152 for 4 in 19 overs and will be hoping to hit some quickfire runs to get a target they feel they can defend.

RCB vs PBKS Preview

Both the teams come into the match with wins in their previous matches. Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets and 17 balls to spare. They had to chase 150 and with the help of Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell, they got there with ease. Punjab had a slightly closer match against Kolkata Knight Riders as they won by five wickets and three balls to spare. Skipper KL Rahul once again came to the team's rescue as he scored 67 off 55 balls to put Shahrukh Khan in the perfect place to finish off the innings as he scored a quick 22 off nine balls.

