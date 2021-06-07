IPL 2021 Return: Netizens React To Schedule Announcement As Wait Continues For UAE Phase

Fans are more than delighted to know that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fixed the schedule for the remaining portion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season will be resumed in the UAE from the month of September. The IPL 2021 was previously suspended on May 4 and since then fans were early waiting for the answer to the question, “When will IPL 2021 resume?”.

As per IPL 2021 latest update, the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season is set to resume on September 19. After being suspended for more than a month, the IPL 2021 return will be hosted in the UAE where the first game of the remaining season will take place. The news of the IPL 2021 UAE schedule was confirmed by ANI Digital on Twitter and since then netizens are pouring their reactions to the announcement.

IPL 2021 return to be held in the month of September

While speaking to ANI about the discussions that took place between the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), a BCCI official said that the discussions went really well and with ECB already giving them the oral nod to host the event ahead of the BCCI SGM, it was about closing the deal over the last week. While speaking about the IPL return, the official said that the first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19 while the final will be held on October 15. According to the official, the BCCI was always keen on a 25-day window to finish the remaining matches in the IPL 2021 UAE schedule.

Availability of foreign players in the IPL 2021 season

Speaking about the availability of foreign players in the remaining matches, the official said that the discussions have started and they are keeping fingers crossed hoping that the foreign players will be mostly available. According to him, if a couple of players do not manage to turn up, the board shall then decide on the future course of action. As of now, the board members would keep their fingers crossed while hoping to have an action-packed end to the 14th edition of the IPL in the UAE.

When is IPL 2021 Final as per IPL 2021 latest update?

As revealed by ANI Digital on Twitter, the answer to the question, “When is IPL 2021 Final?”, is October 15. The last match of the IPL 2021 season took place on May 2, between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals before the league was indefinitely postponed on May 4. The remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season will be resumed between the period of September 19 – October 15.

