IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant urges people to stay safe & donate plasma amid rising COVID cases

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday urged the people of India to follow COVID-19 protocols amid rising cases in the country. Pant also requested people to donate their plasma in order to help authorities fight the disease. Ahead of its match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals released a video on social media, where Rishabh Pant underscores the importance of following the COVID-19 protocols and highlights why people shouldn't take the pandemic lightly. Pant also asked people to not share any misinformation regarding the COVID-19 disease.

"I want to share a very important thing with you. COVID-19 cases are rising in the country for the past few months, I request you all to not take things lightly and follow the government and experts' advice. If you share any information please verify it before sharing. If you have recovered from COVID-19 please donate your plasma. Help everyone around you, sending you my love and support," Pant said in the video shared by Delhi Capitals before the match.

India is currently witnessing the outbreak as more people are coming out positive in the ongoing second wave. India registered over 3,50,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, which is the fourth consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases in the country. According to data provided by the government, over 2,800 people have died due to COVID-19 on April 25. India is running its vaccination programme for the past couple of months but the sudden surge in cases has scarred the success achieved by doctors and other healthcare professionals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not spared the cricketing world as several players have withdrawn from the world's richest league in the past few weeks. Last night, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravi Ashwin announced that he will be taking a break from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) to help his family's fight against COVID. Rajasthan Royals (RR) foreign recruits Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone have already left India for their home country citing personal and bubble fatigue-related issues.

DC vs SRH

As far as the match is concerned, Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season's first super over with zero balls to spare. The nail-biting thriller had gone down to the wire as both teams fought to assert their dominance in the league going forward. Prithvi Shaw was given the player of the match award for his amazing half-century during the first inning of the game when Delhi came in to bat after winning the toss. With the help of Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Steve Smith, Delhi posted a total of 159/4 in 20 overs.

The Sunrisers came in to bat in the second inning and lost their opener, David Warner, early for just 6 runs as the Australian batsman was dismissed run-out by Kagiso Rabada. Jonny Bairstow made a quick 18-ball 38 before he was dismissed by Avesh Khan. Kane Williamson took upon the responsibility to finish the game himself and with his 51-ball 66 almost got Sunrisers to the line but failed to cross it as the match ended in a tie. In the super over, SRH skipper David Warner and Kane Williamson came in to bat first and posted a total of 7 runs. DC batters Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan chased down the target in six balls.

(Image Credit: PTI)

