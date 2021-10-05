IPL 2021 RR Vs MI Playing XI: Ishan Kishan Returns, Krunal Pandya Dropped For Crucial Tie

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is scheduled to be played between Rajasthan Royal and the Mumbai Indians. With the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), the lineups have been announced, and some major names are missing from the Mumbai Indians' starting XI. Krunal Pandya and Quinton de Kock are both missing from the team, with Ishan Kishan and James Neesham coming in for their place in the XI.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl, meaning that the job is for Ewin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal to set the target for their bowlers to defend then. Trent Boult is expected to bowl the first over for Mumbai, and he will be hoping to get a wicket or two early on to put the pressure on Rajasthan.

RR vs MI playing XI

RR Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashsvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI players to watch out for

RR

Sanju Samson: In the race to win the Orange Cap the RR skipper has managed to rack up 480 runs in 12 matches with an average of 48 which includes one century and two half-centuries.

Chetan Sakariya: Has done exceedingly well for Rajasthan with the ball taking 12 wickets in 12 matches and an economy of 8.15 so far.

MI

Rohit Sharma: He started extremely well for MI against RCB on Sunday but would be disappointed with the way he got out after having scored 43 runs off 28 balls and a poor performance against Delhi Capitals means that the MI skipper will be looking to improve his form.

Jasprit Bumrah: One of the deadliest fast bowers in the world. There isn't really much more to say about him other than him having a good game against RCB as he took out two of the most dangerous batsmen in the form of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers but not the best of performances against DC.

Rajasthan Royal vs Mumbai Indian is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Image: PTI