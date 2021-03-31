IPL 2021: Sam Billings Holds Poll For Dongle Suggestions As 'hotel WiFi Is Non Existent'

English cricketer Sam Billings took to Twitter to complain about poor internet connectivity at the hotel in Mumbai, where he is staying for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Billings, who will be sporting Delhi Capitals’ blue jersey this year, is currently staying in Mumbai for the pre-season camp. The wicket-keeper batsman shared a screengrab, showing pathetically low wifi speed at his hotel and asking for the best wifi dongle to buy and use in India.

That is not all as Billings even conducted a poll on Twitter, asking his followers to choose between Airtel and Reliance Jio. “Only one way to decide.... Jio or Airtel WiFi Dongle?” Billings asked as he gave three options to choose from, including ‘others’. The poll overwhelmingly went in Jio’s favour with 50.7% of the total votes. Airtel grabbed the second position with 41.6% votes, while others garnered 7.7% votes.

Billings was in England’s limited-over team that played five T20Is and three ODIs against India earlier this month. Although Billings did not play much for England due to injury, he is expected to feature in the first few games for Delhi Capitals because of the late arrival of certain South African players in the cash-rich tournament. Billings last played in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 season, in which his team reached the final but lost to Mumbai Indians. Billings was roped in by DC for a sum of Rs. 2 crores in the IPL 2021 mini-auctions earlier last month.

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League will start on April 9 with a curtain-raiser between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team that is yet to win the tournament. According to BCCI, the league stage of the IPL will be played inside closed stadiums due to COVID-19 concerns. Each team will play at a neutral venue this year just like the 2020 edition in UAE. The final of the tournament will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

