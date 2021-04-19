IPL 2021: Sanju Samson gives Jos Buttler new nickname, RR players burst into laughter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has given his fellow teammate Jos Buttler a unique nickname that the franchise shared with its followers on social media yesterday. Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter on Sunday to share an excerpt from a pep talk by its skipper Sanju Samson, in which he can be heard calling Buttler "Jos Bhai" while thanking the latter for providing inputs during the game. As soon as Samson calls Buttler "Jos Bhai" the entire dressing room bursts into laughter, following which the skipper repeats himself and calls the English batsman "Jos Bhai" again.

"I really enjoyed the intensity in the ground today and as Sanga [Kumar Sangakkara] said, I was able to make some really good decisions. That was only possible because Jos bhai really helped me," Samson says in the video shared by Rajasthan Royals. The social media team of the franchise has taken the video a notch higher by adding background music to it. In the original video, however, there is no music, only laughter of RR players, who couldn't control themselves after hearing Samson's desi spin to Buttler's name.

RR vs DC

Rajasthan Royals clinched its first victory of the season on April 15 against Delhi Capitals as the Sanju Samson-led team won the match by three wickets with two balls to spare. A disciplined effort with the ball from Rajasthan restricted the Delhi Capitals to a below-par 147/8 from their 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant being the only half-centurion for his side (51 off 32). In reply, Rajasthan was reduced to 42/5 and that is when middle-order batsman David Miller ignited their hopes as he went on to score a 43-ball 62 at a strike rate of 144.19. In the end, big-money Chris Morris added finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 36 at a strike rate of 200 to help RR cross the line.

Rajasthan Royals will play its third game of the ongoing season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today at Wankhede stadium. Both teams have won one out of the two games that they have played so far in the IPL.

(Image Credit: Instagram/RajasthanRoyals)