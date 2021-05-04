IPL 2021 Schedule: ECB Gives Two Vital Options To 11 England Players Stranded In India

The IPL 2021 schedule was proceeding smoothly up until the halfway mark of the tournament when two players in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp were tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first incident that players from a team were tested positive despite the bio-bubble restrictions which caused the KKR vs RCB match to be postponed. This incident might raise concerns among the international players to quit the league due to which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has put forward two options for its 11 English players who may wish to withdraw from IPL 2021.

ECB gives choice to its English players ahead of remaining IPL 2021 schedule

The ECB has directed its players that the decision to quit IPL 2021 or to continue playing is completely the decision of the individual player. England captain, Eoin Morgan is also the captain of the KKR 2021 squad in which two players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were tested positive. The ECB on Monday has given its players two vital options in case any of them wants to quit.

IPL cancelled for English players?

The English players can either continue with the IPL 2021 tournament or they can quit the tournament and spend a 10-day quarantine. Earlier an ECB spokesperson said that the ECB continues to monitor and communicate with their players and staff currently in India. He also said that in terms of continued participation, it will be a decision taken by each individual and that they acknowledge the challenging times and their thoughts are with the people of India. The decision to quit has left the fans wondering whether the English players will go ahead with the IPL cancelled decision.

KKR vs RCB postponed after players tested positive

The Covid scare gripped the IPL 2021 when Match 30 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed as two members of the KKR squad, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for Covid. As per BCCI, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19 while both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The KKR vs RCB postponed match was going to be held in the Narendra Modi Stadium.

SRH vs MI 2021 match to be postponed as well?

The SRH vs MI 2021 match is scheduled to take place on May 4 at the Arun Jaitley stadium and there is no official announcement on the match being cancelled. The CSK vs RR match is also in question as CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner designated for the CSK team tested positive. The CSK vs RR match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 5 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

