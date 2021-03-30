IPL 2021: 'Serial T20 Winner' Dan Christian's Bold Words On RCB's Title Chances Explode

Royal Challengers Bangalore latest signing Dan Christian has amped up RCB fans with his comments during one of his latest Instagram sessions. The Australian who was signed by RCB for INR 4.8 crore last month shared his thoughts on his new Indian Premier League team and spoke about how he believes that RCB can win the IPL 2021 title this season.

Daniel Christian IPL 2021: Aussie allrounder has high hopes of winning IPL

Daniel Christian has featured for various cricket franchises playing in various tournaments and often considered a Twenty20 specialist. His recent exploits with the Sydney Sixers during the BBL 20-21 helped the all-rounder land a massive IPL contract from RCB. The 37-year-old has won over nine T20 titles with various T20 teams across the globe as Virat Kohli & co. will look to bring his experience into the setup and aim to lift the first-ever Indian Premier League title.

The Australia all-rounder recently spoke about his side's chances of winning the IPL 20201 during an Instagram live session. Dan Christian went on to say, “We’re going to win it this year; as a team, we are probably due to winning one, and hopefully, I can help to get over the line."

He goes on to mention how he feels it will be brilliant to bat with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell too who is a good friend of his from Australia. Speaking about having played good cricket with Maxwell, the 37-year-old mentioned how playing and just sharing the dressing room with the abovementioned guys will be fantastic and ends by mentioning that he is really looking forward to the upcoming season adding that RCB can hopefully go really well as a team this time around.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

The Royal Challengers Bangalore kick off their IPL 2021 with the first match of the new season as the Virat Kohli-led side squares off against reigning champions Mumbai Indians. The Indian Premier League 2021 is set to kick off on April 9 in Chennai for RCB before they go on to play the likes of Sunerisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue.

The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! ðŸ¤©



Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?ðŸ¤”#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021

RCB Squad for IPL 2021

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Dan Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel