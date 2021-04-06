IPL 2021: Shubman Gill shuts down troll in style for suggesting he plays 'tuk tuk' cricket

Kolkata batsman Shubman Gill on Monday shut down a troll for suggesting he purposely played slow in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just to get selected in the Indian Test team. The 21-year-old, who averaged 33.53 with the bat in IPL 2020, was responding to an individual who took to Instagram to comment on a picture that was shared by his side Kolkata. The individual suggested Gill deliberately played slow in UAE last year in order to get a Test call up.

However, the right-handed batsman was in no mood to let the troll go without giving them a taste of their own medicine. “I am right where I want to be Mr. NOBODY,” Gill responded to the comment which read, “just imagine, based on IPL performance, Gill was given a slot in the test team (not T20) this only goes to show how much tuk tuk he did last season”. Gill’s comment has received nearly 1,000 likes in the last 10 hours.

Gill on strike-rate

The Punjab cricketer scored 440 runs from the 14 matches that he played for Kolkata last season, with a top score of 70 not-out. Meanwhile, Gill will be assuming his regular duty as an opening batsman for his team in the Indian Premier League. The batsman will try to score big for Kolkata in the power play given the recently changed attitude of team India in the shortest format of the game, where they have moved from playing safe cricket to playing a smart and destructive game. Just recently, Gill said that if the team needs a batsman to score at a strike rate of 200, the player should be able to do it before adding "strike-rate is over-rated".

Gill made his Test debut earlier this year during India's tour of Australia. The right-handed batsman announced his arrival to the world as he scored an amazing 259 runs at an average of 51.8 in the three matches that he played. However, he failed to carry his form in the next series against England and ended the tour with a range of poor scores.

(Image Credit: KKR/Facebook)

