IPL 2021: SRH All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford Returns Home After Father's Demise

After going unsold, Sunrisers Hyderabad have brought him in for the second leg of the IPL 2021 as a cover for England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who had withdrawn

IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced that Caribbean batsman Sherfane Rutherford has left the bio-bubble to travel to Guyana following his father's death. The team took to Twitter to announced the news and expressed their heartfelt sympathies to Sherfane and his family.

The player initially went unsold in this year's IPL auction having entered with a base price of INR 75 lakhs. After going unsold, Sunrisers Hyderabad brought him in for the second leg of the IPL 2021 as a cover for England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who had withdrawn from the tournament. Sherfane Rutherford has prior experience of the IPL, having been a part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians squad last year before being released.  

The West Indies batting all-rounder came into the team on the back of his excellent performances in the Caribbean Premier League in 2021. At an average of 37.42 and a strike rate of 127.18, he scored 262 runs with the help of three fifties and was the second-highest run-scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots which helped them win their first CPL title.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad form this season

The Sunrisers Hyderabad currently languish at the bottom of the table, having won only one of their eight games so far, with the only win coming against Punjab Kings. The franchise made a critical decision to replace Kane Williamson as Caption instead of David Warner just before the IPL was interrupted.

In the second leg of the IPL 2021, SRH got off to a terrible start, losing their first match to Delhi Capitals in a one-sided battle. After electing to bat first, they were reduced to 134/9 in 20 overs, as Delhi Capitals’ fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, and spinner Axar Patel restricted SRH to a small total. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant sealed the win for Delhi Capitals after, opener Shikhar Dhawan got off to a good start. Sunrisers Hyderabad now faces Punjab Kings on Saturday for their next game.

