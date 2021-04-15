IPL 2021: SRH CEO Kavya Maran's Heartbroken Pictures Go Viral After Team's Defeat To RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) CEO Kavya Maran wasn't looking happy last night as her team suffered a huge batting debacle and went from winning the game to losing it as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made an impressive comeback. Kavya Maran, who was watching the game from the stands at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, wasn't shy to express her emotions as Sunrisers Hyderabad players kept getting sent back to the pavilion by RCB bowlers towards the end of the second innings despite cruising comfortably until then.

During the 17th over of the match, when RCB bowler Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed three batsmen in six balls and changed the course of the game, cameraperson panned on Kavya, showing her in disbelief and shock. The pictures immediately went viral on the social media platform Twitter. In pictures shared by fans, Kavya could be seen looking angry and frustrated as SRH slowly lumped towards another loss of the season. Netizens were quick to share memes and jokes on social media as some even sympathised with Kavya for her team's loss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bowl first in Chennai. When RCB came in to bat, Hyderabad never gave them a chance to post a big total on the board as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals, dismissing T20 specialist AB de Villiers for just 1 run. RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell forged an important partnership for a few overs but that wasn't looking enough to get them across the line. Maxwell even scored his first IPL fifty in five years as he finished his inning at 59 off 41 balls.

Hyderabad's opening batsman Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed early on in the second innings for just 1 run. Skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey played for some time as the duo forged an 83 run partnership for the second wicket. Warner got out after making an important 54 off just 37 balls following which no batsmen could form a partnership and take the team across the finishing line. SRH lost the game by 6 runs. What made the loss even worse was that SRH was scoring above the required run rate for the most part of the second inning, but succumbed to RCB bowlers towards the end just like the other day when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost against Mumbai Indians in a similar fashion.

