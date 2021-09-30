IPL 2021 SRH Vs CSK Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 In India, UK And US?

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition will see top-ranked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns against the bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is slated to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) with the toss scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior to that. While CSK will fight to keep their number one position on the points table intact, Sunrisers will take the field to fight to avoid humiliation and win the remaining matches in their fixture.

The last time SRH and CSK met in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the MS Dhoni-led side emerged victorious, winning the game by 7 wickets. CSK managed to chase down the target of 172 runs in 18.3 overs, courtesy of brilliant batting performance by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis, who scored a half-century each.

How to watch IPL in India?

Star Sports network has the right to broadcast all IPL matches in India, and also in a couple of neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. Disney+Hotstar live streams IPL matches for online audiences in India.

How to watch IPL in the US and Canada?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United States and Canada can watch the Indian Premier League games on Willow TV, which they can access after paying a small subscription amount of $9.99 per month. According to reports, Disney Bundle and ESPN+ have the rights to live-stream IPL matches in the North American territories. While the subscription fee of Disney Bundle is over 13 dollars per month, ESPN+ is available in half the amount.

How to watch IPL in the UK and Ireland?

Sky Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to air IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. As far as the online audiences are concerned, they can stream IPL matches on the video-streaming platform NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky.

How to watch IPL in other parts of the world?

SuperSport will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa, while BeIN Sports will telecast the tournament in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. In Australia and New Zealand, people can watch IPL 2021 on Fox Cricket and Sky Sports, respectively.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI