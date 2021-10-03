IPL 2021, SRH Vs KKR Playing 11: Shakib-Al-Hasan Starts, J&K's Umran Malik Makes Debut

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition has started in Dubai, where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are locking horns against bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kane Williamson has won the toss and has elected to bat first. Both teams have made a couple of changes in their starting XI from the last game. While Shakib Al Hasan will take the field for KKR for the first time in the UAE leg, SRH has handed Umran Malik his maiden IPL cap. Shakib Al Hasan has come in the KKR XI in place of Tim Seifert, while Malik has replaced Sandeep Sharma.

Both the teams come into the match having lost their previous matches. Kolkata team was defeated by Punjab Kings as they lost by five wickets and three balls to spare. It was once again the Punjab captain KL Rahul who came to the team's rescue as he scored 67 off 55 balls to put Shahrukh Khan in the perfect place to finish off the innings as he scored a quick 22 off nine balls. Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets and two balls to spare after SRH only managed to set a target of 135.

SRH vs KKR: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI