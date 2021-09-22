IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar 'astonished' As Punjab Kings Drop Chris Gayle On His Birthday

Renowned Indian commentator Sunil Gavaskar was astonished at the Punjab Kings' decision to leave out Chris Gayle from their Playing XI for Tuesday's PBKS vs RR game. While many expected the 'Universe Boss' to entertain them on this 42nd birthday with some big hits, the Punjab Kings rather decided to play new-signing Aiden Markram with Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen and Adil Rashid being the other three foreign players in their playing XI.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said that he couldn't understand the decision to drop a player who has dominated every T20 league.

"I am astonished that Chris Gayle is not playing. The four overseas players that have been picked today, can play brilliantly and win the game for Punjab Kings today. But the fact remains that on your birthday, you are leaving one of the star players of T20 format. Not just in IPL – the CPL, the Big Bash. You name it, every single T20 league he has dominated. And you drop him for this game om on his birthday, it makes zero sense" he said.

IPL 2021: Gayle dropped for PBKS vs RR clash, Kevin Pietersen says he doesn't understand the thinking behind the selection

Apart from Sunil Gavaskar, his co-commentator Kevin Pietersen too was amused at Punjab Kings' decision to leave out the legendary batsman, especially on this birthday.

"I think he will be disappointed more than us. We can talk about it. There will be some questions asked. I don’t understand why you would leave Chris Gayle out on his birthday. I explained how much emotion he has and how excited he was. He was sporting a big smile. If there was one game you were going to play him, it was today. I can’t understand the thinking at all," Pietersen said.

Earlier before the game, Kevin Pietersen had caught up with Chris Gayle, who said that he would love to make the fans very happy, with his performance. But sadly, the player did not find himself in the playing XI.

Image: PTI/BCCI