IPL 2021: Suryakumar Gives Tour Of Mumbai Team's Room, Shows Pandya Brothers' Fav Spot

Mumbai batsman Surya Kumar Yadav gave fans a tour of the team’s common room area at the hotel where they are staying for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yadav, while showing around the room, revealed how some of the Mumbai players and staff members like to spend their time when they are not sweating out on the field. The magnificent room consists of all indoor and outdoor activities on offer, including a snooker table, TT table, PlayStation, racing simulators, dart board, etc.

Yadav, who recently made his India debut, showed the “Ishan Kishan zone”, where the Bihar cricketer likes to spend most of his time. The zone basically has two television screens connected to the latest PlayStation consoles. Yadav then moved on to the Table Tennis section, saying this belongs to “two of our legends” - Zaheer Khan and Robin Singh, before adding “I know they play really well, one day I am gonna beat them”.

Yadav also showed around another room, where Pandya brothers spend most of their time competing against each other on racing simulators. “I think this section completely belongs to the Pandya brothers. They have very healthy competition in between them. Whenever you see both of them sitting and having the wheel on their hands, you will love watching them!” the right-handed batsman said.

Mumbai's IPL schedule and team

As per Mumbai’s IPL 2021 schedule, Rohit Sharma and co. will play their opening match of the season on April 9 against Virat Kohli’s Bangalore. Mumbai's team roster includes Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

(Image Credit: Instagram/MI/BCCI)