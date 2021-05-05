IPL 2021 Suspended: BCCI Comes Up With Second Location To Help Fly Australians Back Home

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be halted midway after a number of players from multiple franchises tested positive for COVID-19, despite being confined in a bio-bubble. With the IPL 2021 suspended, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have the intimidating task of making travelling arrangements for the overseas campaigners. However, Australian players like David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and others will not be able to fly back to their home country, considering the Australian government's blanket ban on all passenger flights from India till May 15. However, according to the latest reports, the players could travel to an alternative location.

IPL latest news: Australian players could take refuge in Sri Lanka

As many as 40 Australians, including players, coaches and support staff members are stranded in India after the latest edition of the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely. As per the new measures taken by the Australian government, travellers who have been in India within 14 days are banned from entering the Australian borders. The Sourav Ganguly-headed BCCI have narrowed down two destinations where they could look to the station Aussie players before they fly back to their home.

Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley, in a media interaction in Sydney, revealed that the BCCI has been extremely cooperative regarding the whole situation. Moreover, he also admitted that Sourav Ganguly and co. are striving to move the entire Australian cohort out of India. He pointed out that the Indian cricket board has identified two locations, Sri Lanka and Maldives, where they will look to fly the Australian players. Hockley confirmed that the movement could happen in the next two to three days.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The 'IPL 2021 suspension' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. While speaking to Republic World, a top BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all the IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai.

IPL latest news: IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League was marred with a number of controversies, as a certain section of fans had expressed their apprehensions of conducting a tournament of such a grand scale amid the health crisis. Positive COVID-19 cases within the IPL 2021 bio-bubble proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the cash-rich league and the BCCI had to postpone the edition. It remains to be seen how does the BCCI accommodate the remaining matches of the tournament in the calendar year.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Image source: iplt20.com