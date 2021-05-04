IPL 2021 Suspended News Turns Into Blessing In Disguise For Broadcasters; Here Is Why

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was being carried out in a challenging situation with the nation battling with the second wave of the coronavirus. After reports of players testing positive in the bio-bubble started coming from Monday, the BCCI took the decision to suspend the IPL season. The IPL 2021 viewership also took a hit from the beginning as compared to the 2020 season as the focus of the nation was more on battling the second wave of the coronavirus.

IPL viewership down by 35% due to Covid

According to the data by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the viewing minutes and cumulative reach of the IPL 2021 season took a drop by around 35%. The viewing minutes of the first 17 matches for IPL 2021 were 6.62 billion. Whereas the viewing minutes of the first 17 matches for IPL 2020 were 8.34 billion. The IPL 2019 season saw 6.07 billion viewing minutes for the first 17 matches.

The IPL 2020 was conducted in the month of September when the number of coronavirus cases were in control and the league was held in the UAE. However, the 2021 season went through many challenges, from international players quitting the league to people in the bio-bubble testing positive for Covid. People were already being enraged about the IPL being conducted in such a dire time of need.

In terms of cumulative reach, IPL 2021 had a reach of 105 million viewers for the first 17 matches. IPL 2020 managed to surpass this number in just 14 matches gaining a reach of 116 million viewers. While IPL 2019 saw a cumulative reach of 101 million viewers in the first 17 matches. The IPL schedule was already in question after 2 players of the KKR squad tested positive along with 3 members of the CSK squad including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



IPL postponed and players to leave IPL 2021

Trouble started mounting when the KKR vs RCB match on Monday got postponed and fans were in a fear of IPL postponed news. The Indian Premier League Governing Council and the BCCI have decided to postpone the IPL schedule for the 2021 season in light of the unfolding events. Vice-President of BCCI, Rajiv Shukla also confirmed the suspension of IPL 2021. After the confirmation of IPL 2021 being suspended, international players to leave IPL 2021 would look for safe travel back to their home country.

SRH vs MI live streaming cancelled

The SRH vs MI live streaming was set to see the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 31 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from 7:30 p.m. onwards. However, the IPL schedule has been suspended with immediate effect and the SRH vs MI live streaming won’t take place as per schedule. The IPL will remain suspended until further notice.

