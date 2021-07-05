IPL 2021: Team Facing 'real Challenge' In Hotel Booking As Dubai Expo Clashes With League 

As the IPL 2021 second-leg is all set to be played from September to October in the UAE, various franchises have been facing 'real challenge' in shifting the logistics especially to book hotels in the Gulf nation. IPL 2021 second leg schedule is clashing with the Dubai Expo which will commence from October 1. Notably, the Dubai Expo is a six-month-long event and people from all around the world will be arriving in the UAE to attend the event which will make it more difficult for the franchises to create a secure bio-bubble zone for the players.

BCCI yet to give permission to IPL franchises to visit UAE

As per ANI report, the BCCI is yet to give permission to the IPL franchises who have expressed their wish to go to UAE in order to finalise the deal with the hotels and plan their logistics.

"We are yet to get the go-ahead from the BCCI and it is understandable with an eye on the COVID-19 situation. What we do understand is that we will get clarity from the board on the plan ahead around July 15. After that, we could be free to travel. But looking at how the COVID-19 situation is always changing, we might look at video calls to complete the bookings. We need to keep in mind the Dubai Expo and how it might make it difficult to get bulk rooms with every passing day," the official said as reported by ANI.

Another official spoke about how getting rooms with an eye on bio-bubble protocols could be a big challenge for the teams."We have the Dubai Expo starting from October 1. Getting hotel rooms that are isolated from the rest of the guests staying in a hotel can be a real challenge. It isn't the same as last time because the tourists coming to UAE last time was minimal as compared to what is expected for the Expo. The sooner we can close the deal, the better because once we have locked the rooms, we have to play the bubble which needs to be foolproof," the official said.

Another official of another team added that the price of the hotel rooms have skyrocketed and getting rooms in bulk can be difficult. "We are looking at a new hotel this time around and we want around 80-100 rooms and preferably in a separate wing so that there is no chance of the players or staff entering and exiting from the same passage as used by the guests staying in the hotel. "There is no doubt that creating the bubble will be a challenge as we will have more people coming into UAE this time as compared to last year. The logistics team will need to sit down with the blueprint of the hotel and plan meticulously as there is no second chance here," the official said.

'IPL Will Wear Out UAE Pitches Ahead Of T20 World Cup'

The remainder of Indian Premier League being held in the United Arab Emirates will hugely affect the pitches, which might get worn out and help the spinners "massively" during ICC T20 World Cup, feels South Africa head coach Maek Boucher.

The 2021 IPL, which was suspended following COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble, will be completed in UAE, which will also host the T20 World Cup after the ICC decided to shift the showpiece event from India due to the unprecedented health crisis.

(Image Credits: BCCI)

(Story Inputs: ANI)