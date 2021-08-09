IPL 2021 To Introduce Rule Change In Second Leg; Here's Everything You Need To Know

After the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was postponed earlier this year due to a breach in the bio bubble, the tournament is set to make its return with new dates but familiar venues. The second half of the tournament will be played in UAE and will also see the introduction of a new rule. The first match of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 will take place in Dubai where Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19, Sunday.

IPL 2021 Latest news: BCCI to impose new rule during matches

According to Insidesport, the BCCI in its latest 46-page health advisory has mentioned that if the ball goes into stands then it will be replaced and the original ball after being recovered will be sanitised and placed in the ball library. As per the report, BCCI & Emirates Cricket Board is all set to allow spectators in the stands during the IPL 2021 Phase 2and so there is a possibility that it might be exposed to someone being infected in the stands.

The BCCI is not ready to take any chances and they have decided that ‘ball will be replaced if it goes in stands’. The use of saliva will continue to be banned from the remaining season as well. If a player violates the rule he will receive a warning from the on-field umpires. The repetition of the mistake will result in a 5-run penalty from the batting team.

IPL 2021 Latest news: When is IPL 2021 restarting?

According to the IPL 2021 new schedule in UAE, the second leg is set to be played from September 19 to October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played across 27 days including the playoffs and the final. There are also going to be seven double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and the second match at 7:30 pm IST. Most of the 31 matches will be played in Dubai (13), followed by Sharjah (10) and Abu Dhabi (8). The knockout stage of the premier T20 competition will begin on October 10 with Qualifier 1 taking place in Dubai, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on October 11 and 13, respectively.

IPL 2021 schedule