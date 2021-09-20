IPL 2021: Top 5 KKR Vs RCB Encounters In Tournament’s History

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off in their first match since the IPL 2021 season resumed in the United Arab Emirates. So far in the IPL, both clubs have played 27 games against each other, including the first of two games in the ongoing season. In terms of wins, KKR has a commanding advantage over RCB, with 14 victories over the South Indian franchise. While RCB has 13 wins, the Virat Kohli-led team will seek to level the score when they hit the field in Abu Dhabi on Monday night.

The most recent encounter between RCB and KKR had come in the first phase of IPL 2021 in April. RCB had won the match by 38 runs. Here are some of the most memorable matches from KKR versus RCB encounters in the IPL.

KKR won by 140 runs in IPL 2008

This is the greatest margin of victory in any IPL match between Kolkata and Bangalore. The match was played on the first day of the IPL's inaugural season in 2008, and it was the first game ever played in the league's history. The game was won by Kolkata by a massive margin of 140 runs. Bendon McCullum, the then captain of KKR, had scored the first-ever IPL century in the game as he hit 158 off 73 balls. KKR scored 222 runs while batting first in the game and then bundled out RCB for just 82 runs.

RCB won by 9 wickets in IPL 2011

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match by 9 wickets, courtesy of an amazing century by Chris Gayle and 30+ scores from Tillakaratne Dilshan and Virat Kohli. RCB chased down a target of 171 runs in 18.1 overs, thus defeating KKR by 9 wickets. The match took place in 2011 when RCB was having a great season with already a win against the side in their previous encounter the same year. RCB went on to play the final of the competition that year but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

KKR won by 47 runs in IPL 2012

In 2012, Kolkata beat RCB by 47 runs to register their fifth win in 10 matches against the same side. Batting first, Kolkata put up a huge total on the board, courtesy of an excellent batting performance by its captain Gautam Gambhir, who scored 93 runs. KKR set a target of 191 runs in 20 overs. RCB failed to chase down the total and could amass only 143 runs in 20 overs, thus losing the match by 47 runs.

KKR won by 82 runs in IPL 2017

This happened in 2017 when RCB and KKR locked horns for the 27th match of the season. Batting first, KKR was dismissed for 131 runs as RCB bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal, Tymal Mills, and Pawan Negi raged havoc through the opposition's batting lineup. While Chahal picked 3 wickets, Negi and Mills picked two wickets each. However, just when the match was moving in RCB's favour, KKR bounced back and managed to bowl Bangalore out for just 49 runs. Nathan Coulter Nile, Chris Woakes, and Colin de Grandhomme contributed with three wickets each to help KKR achieve the impossible.

RCB won by 82 runs in IPL 2020

In 2020, RCB registered its biggest win against KKR in terms of the margin of runs. RCB defeated KKR by 82 runs following an incredible batting performance in the first innings. RCB scored 194 runs courtesy of contributions from all the batsmen in the top-order. AB de Villiers scored 73 runs off 33 balls in the match. In the second innings, each and every RCB bowler contributed by taking early wickets to dismiss KKR for 112 runs.

Image: iplt20.com