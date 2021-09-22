IPL 2021: Top Match-winning Knocks By SRH Skipper Kane Williamson Against DC

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson became the full-time captain of the team in 2018, due to the absence of David Warner and has since played many match-winning knocks for the team. Heading to the SRH vs Delhi Capitals clash on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium, he will lead the Hyderabad outfit for the 28th time in the Indian Premier League(IPL).

As SRH face DC for the second time in IPL 2021, and for the first time in the second leg in UAE, let’s take a look at some of the top-match winning knocks played by the 31-year-old against DC.

SRH vs DC, Match no. 11 of IPL 2020

SRH was put in to bat first by DC, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29, 2020, and openers David Warner and Johnny Bairstow scored 45 off 33 balls and 53 off 48 balls respectively giving the team a good start. However, as the openers went back to the pavilion, no. 3 batsman Manish Pandey survived only five balls during his outing and was dismissed for three runs. Coming in to bat at no. 4 the skipper Williamson played a knock of 45 runs off 26 balls with the help of five fours, and helped SRH a respectable total of 162 runs on the board. SRH bowlers defended the total brilliantly as Rashid Khan dismissed the trio of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyash Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Courtesy of the show by the bowlers and Williamson’s quick-fire innings, SRH won the match by 15 runs and earned two valuable points.

SRH vs DC, Match no. 42 of IPL 2018

In the high-scoring clash against DC on May 10, 2018, during Williamson's first season as the full-time captain of SRH, DC posted a total of 187 runs in the first innings as wicket-keeper batsman Pant scored a mammoth century of 128 runs off 63 balls. Chasing the total in the second innings, SRH opener Alex Hales has dismissed cheaply for 14 runs. However, with Williamson coming in at no. 3 scoring 83* individual runs, SRH successfully chased down the target with nine wickets in hand and also with seven balls to go in the innings. Williamson along with opener Shikhar Dhawan stitched a partnership of 176 runs together.

SRH vs DC, Match no. 21 of IPL 2017

In the 2017 edition of IPL, SRH were hosting DC at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 29, 2017. Playing his first match of the season, Williamson hit an innings of 89 runs off 51 balls and put together a partnership of 136 runs Dhawan, and posted a total of 191 runs on the board. Following the brilliant show by the batsmen, the SRH bowlers defended the score and SRH won the match by 15 runs.

Image: PTI, BCCI